Gaming

Stadia, Google's Cloud Gaming Service, Launches Later This Year

Google wants to make YouTube a centerpiece for accessing and sharing game streaming content.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Lilly Singh Conquered YouTube -- Now She's Taking On Hollywood

With a new gig as one of NBC's late-night talk show hosts, the comedian and content creator is ready to tackle traditional media.
Stephanie Schomer | 9 min read
9 Ways Brands Can Explode Their Sales With YouTube

Making optimal use of YouTube is less expensive or difficult than many entrepreneurs realize.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
YouTube Kills 400 Channels For Hosting Pedophilic Comments

The company took action after a YouTube creator posted a video showing how pedophiles can use the platform to exchange contact details and links to child porn.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
YouTube Introduces One-Time Warning, New Strike Penalties

The first time you post something that violates YouTube's rules, you'll essentially get a one-time pass. From there, you'll get three strikes, which expire after 90 days.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read

YouTube

Impersonation Is Great If You're Alec Baldwin, Not So Much If You're a YouTube Scammer

The video channel is trying to stop people impersonating influencers and trying to foment possible scams.
Joan Oleck | 2 min read
Instagram Icon

Chriselle Lim Started Out as a Wardrobe Stylist. Now She Has More Than 3 Million Social Media Followers.

The lifestyle influencer shares how she's grown her brand over the past nine years.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
YouTube Icon

How Christen Dominique Went From Locker Room Makeup Artist to YouTube Star

Christen Dominique built a beauty brand and a following of more than 4 million subscribers by showcasing simple, everyday makeup techniques.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Entrepreneurs

'Elon Musk' Goes Up Against 'Mark Zuckerberg' in a Viral YouTube Rap Battle

Epic Rap Battles of History is back -- and they debuted with a video parodying two famous entrepreneurs.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
YouTube Icon

How YouTube's Top Wildlife Star Turned Getting Bitten by Animals Into Over 13 Million Subscribers

Coyote Peterson of 'Brave Wilderness' says his job does not bite.
Patrick Carone | 11 min read
Social Media Marketing

The Advantages YouTube Ads Have Over Facebook Ads

Marketer John Crestani shares some of his favorite tactics for getting the word out on his products.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
YouTube

A 7-Year-Old Boy Is Making $22 Million a Year on YouTube Reviewing Toys

Ryan of YouTube's Ryan ToysReview checks out new toys in videos that his family produces.
John Lynch and Travis Clark | 2 min read
News and Trends

The Founders Behind Drybar Are Launching a Massage Startup

Plus, Victoria Beckham is launching a vlogging series and there's a new weather app that syncs with your calendar.
Venturer | 1 min read
YouTube

Most YouTube Originals Will Be Free to Watch in 2019

Google decides to ditch the requirement of a YouTube Premium subscription in order to watch YouTube Originals. Instead, in all but a few cases they will be free for everyone to view and supported by ads.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Creativity

How Creating YouTube Videos Helped This Natural Introvert Overcome Anxiety and Depression

Roberto Blake talks about how everyone deserves a creative outlet.
Salma Jafri | 2 min read