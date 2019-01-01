YouTube Icon

My Queue

How Christen Dominique Went From Locker Room Makeup Artist to YouTube Star
How Christen Dominique Went From Locker Room Makeup Artist to YouTube Star

Christen Dominique built a beauty brand and a following of more than 4 million subscribers by showcasing simple, everyday makeup techniques.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
How YouTube's Top Wildlife Star Turned Getting Bitten by Animals Into Over 13 Million Subscribers

How YouTube's Top Wildlife Star Turned Getting Bitten by Animals Into Over 13 Million Subscribers

Coyote Peterson of 'Brave Wilderness' says his job does not bite.
Patrick Carone | 11 min read
The Simple Question the Producers of the Wildly Popular 'Crash Course' Ask Themselves When Creating Content

The Simple Question the Producers of the Wildly Popular 'Crash Course' Ask Themselves When Creating Content

With more than 8.4 million subscribers and counting, producer and host Nicole Sweeney takes us behind the scenes.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
How the Creator of Epic Meal Time Continues to Find Success 8 Years After His First Video

How the Creator of Epic Meal Time Continues to Find Success 8 Years After His First Video

Harley Morenstein has brought the brand to other platforms and recently launched a line of snacks called Super Snack Time.
Andrea Hardalo | 6 min read
YouTube Star Remi Cruz Built a Lifestyle Brand With Millions of Followers by Staying True to Herself

YouTube Star Remi Cruz Built a Lifestyle Brand With Millions of Followers by Staying True to Herself

Her latest venture is a skincare company called HoneyPop.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read

More From This Topic

How This 30-Year-Old Became a Mainstay of the 'Weird Corner of YouTube' With His 'Short' and 'Snackable' Sketch Comedy Videos
How This 30-Year-Old Became a Mainstay of the 'Weird Corner of YouTube' With His 'Short' and 'Snackable' Sketch Comedy Videos

It took a decade for Brandon Rogers' channel to blow up, but he says he would still be making videos even if it hadn't.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
The 26-Year-Old Entrepreneur Behind the Popular Guava Juice YouTube Channel Reveals the Most Important Parts of a Video
The 26-Year-Old Entrepreneur Behind the Popular Guava Juice YouTube Channel Reveals the Most Important Parts of a Video

Roi Fabito also shares how his science experiments come to life.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
How LaurDIY Went From Dorm Room Blogger to YouTube Star With 8.4 Million Subscribers
How LaurDIY Went From Dorm Room Blogger to YouTube Star With 8.4 Million Subscribers

YouTube's queen of crafty tutorials, who has recently launched products at Target, Amazon and other major retailers, connects with fans by sharing intimate details of her personal life.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
YouTube Stars Brooklyn and Bailey Started Appearing in Videos at Age 9. Now, They Have Close to 5.5 Million Subscribers.
YouTube Stars Brooklyn and Bailey Started Appearing in Videos at Age 9. Now, They Have Close to 5.5 Million Subscribers.

The twins share about their start on the platform and advice for others looking to build a brand online.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
This Filmmaking Crew Found Success on YouTube Making Shorts With Crazy Visual Effects
This Filmmaking Crew Found Success on YouTube Making Shorts With Crazy Visual Effects

The nine-man team behind Corridor balances cinematic short films with behind-the-scenes vlogs to maximize YouTube's potential.
Lydia Belanger | 11 min read
Meet the Two YouTubers Behind Epic Rap Battles of History, Which Has Racked Up More Than 2.9 Billion Views.
Meet the Two YouTubers Behind Epic Rap Battles of History, Which Has Racked Up More Than 2.9 Billion Views.

They've dreamed up rap battles such as Barack Obama vs. Mitt Romney, the Mario Brothers vs. the Wright Brothers and everything in between.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
How This YouTuber With Millions of Followers Used the Platform to Create Her Dream Job
How This YouTuber With Millions of Followers Used the Platform to Create Her Dream Job

Jenn Im's visual diary of her life opened the door for her to become a designer.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
How YouTuber MyLifeAsEva Scored 41 Million Views on a Single Video
How YouTuber MyLifeAsEva Scored 41 Million Views on a Single Video

Eva Gutowski, known to almost 9 million YouTube subscribers as MyLifeAsEva, published her first music video in 2015 -- and hasn't looked back since.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
This Chef Went From Writing Cookbooks and Starring on Food Network to Being a YouTube Influencer
This Chef Went From Writing Cookbooks and Starring on Food Network to Being a YouTube Influencer

Irish chef Donal Skehan had already made a name for himself by the time he moved to L.A. to join the city's vibrant community of YouTube creators.
Lydia Belanger | 11 min read
When It Comes to Growing a Massive YouTube Audience, This Entrepreneur Explains Why You Shouldn't Focus on Making a Video Every Day
When It Comes to Growing a Massive YouTube Audience, This Entrepreneur Explains Why You Shouldn't Focus on Making a Video Every Day

Wong Fu Productions co-founder and filmmaker Philip Wang says there is value in taking time away from the day-to-day grind to make something you're proud of.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read