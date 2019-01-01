My Queue

7 Strategies the Wealthy Follow to Get Richer
Wealth

The upper class do these things to stay focused. You can too.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
Dylan Lauren: What Entrepreneurs Need to Stop Doing

A rapid-fire Q&A with the queen of candy -- the founder of Dylan's Candy Bar.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Why Dylan's Candy Bar Turned Down Target

Dylan Lauren, founder of the glam candy retailer, turned down a partnership with the big-box retailer during its startup phase.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
What Dylan Lauren Learned from Her Father

The founder of Dylan's Candy Bar drew inspiration from her father, fashion icon Ralph Lauren, to launch her own lifestyle company.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Inside Retail-tainment Hub Dylan's Candy Bar

The founder of the luxe candy retailer designed her store to make people smile. She explains how she does it.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read

More From This Topic

The Questions This Founder Asked Before Launching His Luxury Van Startup
Radicals & Visionaries

Not sure what kind of business to launch? Here's how one entrepreneur made his decision.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read
4 Tactics to Sell Expensive Products
Selling

Once you learn to approach each sale from using these strategies, you can increase your close rate and your profits.
Brian Ainsley Horn | 4 min read
How Dylan Lauren Makes Time for Family, Fitness and Even Her Dog
You've Arrived

The luxe candy brand founder shares her scheduling secret.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Strategies That Help This Transportation Startup Stay Distinct
Radicals & Visionaries

While others found another Uber or Lyft, this company is forging a transportation niche.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
5 Lessons Learned From Serial 7-Figure Sellers
Acquisitions

How do these entrepreneurs manage to repeatedly sell their companies for $1 million or more? Read on.
Mark Daoust | 5 min read
Dylan's Candy Bar Founder: Why Malls Aren't For Every Business
You've Arrived

The sweets mogul runs through this checklist before opening a new retail location.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
From Power Breakfast to Power Beauty: How Extremely Busy Clients Inspired a Style Mogul
You've Arrived

Anticipating your market's needs is key for any business -- especially an upscale salon on New York City's Upper East Side.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
What Inspired Beacon to Build an Affluent Social Network in the Sky
You've Arrived

A daily and direct pan-national flight from San Francisco to India's Silicon Valley inspired this startup's unique service.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
No Shortcuts: How One Stylist Built His Beauty Powerhouse
You've Arrived

This salon mogul says hard work, long hours and high standards are key.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Dylan's Candy Bar Founder: To Stay Focused, Follow Your Gut
You've Arrived

The founder of this luxe candy brand says it's important for entrepreneurs to listen to everyone, but ultimately there's only voice that matters.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read