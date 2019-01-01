My Queue

Yucatán

Por qué Yucatán es la nueva joya mexicana del turismo de reuniones
Herramientas

Por qué Yucatán es la nueva joya mexicana del turismo de reuniones

Gracias a su posición geográfica estratégica, conectividad aérea y carretera, infraestructura ferial y hotelera, así como a un vasto abanico de atractivos naturales, históricos y culturales, Yucatán es el nuevo polo para los congresos y convenciones.
Érika Uribe | 6 min read
Emprender en Yucatán y Campeche

Emprender en Yucatán y Campeche

"La Península de Yucatán es una tierra de oportunidades. Ojalá los emprendedores las identifiquen".
Carlos Mota | 4 min read
Yucatán, puente para exportar

Yucatán, puente para exportar

Rica en recursos naturales y con una ubicación clave, la entidad busca consolidar un ecosistema emprendedor y sectores como energías renovables.
Ilse Maubert Roura | 3 min read