Yum Brands
Franchises
After a corporate acquisition shook the restaurant chain's identity, Kevin Bazner helped it reconnect with its local roots
The U.S. fast food company had announced in March it was reorganizing its Asian operations by bringing in partners who would own the restaurants within a franchise business.
The company's China unit has been beset by food scandals and marketing missteps.
KFC believes that a negative response equates to a good response. No wonder the chain is struggling.
The sister chains are upping brand standards to appease the quality-oriented customer.
More From This Topic
KFC
The parent company is taking over KFC's domestic marketing as franchisees remodel back of house.
Chicken
Is the fast-casual-influenced Super Chix a Chick-fil-A knockoff or a serious contender?
Taco Bell
The taco chain plans to add 1,300 new locations internationally by 2023.
Millennials
Yum Brands, the parent company of the three chains, is so focused on millennials, its executives used Twitter lingo during a major investor meeting.
Taco Bell
The Tex-Mex chain is planning on adding 1,300 new locations overseas by 2023.
Trends
Get ready for a year filled with small plates, signature beverages and the rise of the post-millennial generation.
Yum Brands
The parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut says it knows what to expect, having faced its share of problems in the Chinese market.
Branding
Vietnamese sandwich concept Banh Shop promises to change its logo after Vietnamese-Americans called out Taco Bell's parent company for the red star design.
Yum Brands
As KFC and Pizza Hut's same-store sales slip in China, parent company Yum is worried about long-term consumer confidence in the brands.
Franchise
Officials believe the American-owned food supplier in China purposefully sold expired chicken to chains including McDonald's, KFC and Starbucks.
