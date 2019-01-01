My Queue

For Tech Companies in the Bay Area, Gender Diversity Still Lags
Gender Gap

For Tech Companies in the Bay Area, Gender Diversity Still Lags

A new study revealed the most diverse players in the tech sector as major companies make public efforts to hire more women and minorities.
Reuters | 2 min read
Five Tools for a Smarter Business

Five Tools for a Smarter Business

Smaller companies can enjoy the benefits of business intelligence software without the overhead. Here are a handful of resources that make it happen.
Ericka Chickowski | 2 min read
Startup Strives to Make Customer Service a More 'Zen' Experience

Startup Strives to Make Customer Service a More 'Zen' Experience

How three immigrant entrepreneurs found U.S. success in launching Zendesk.
John Shinal | 5 min read