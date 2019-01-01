There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Zenefits
CEOs
Failing honestly is not a bad thing. Misdeeds that harm stakeholders are.
Software startup Zenefits must pay the state $62,500 for violating insurance requirements, officials said on Monday.
Your work is a full-contact sport. You need a stress-relief plan that balances the inevitable rejection and enables you to renew your positive mindset.
The company seeks to avoid litigation and mend damage in the wake of revelations of cheating.
Zenefits' new product can reduce the bimonthly task to less than five minutes, the company claims.
More From This Topic
Zenefits
Zenefits has been in crisis mode for the last few weeks after removing its CEO and founder, Parker Conrad.
Zenefits
Chief Executive Parker Conrad has been replaced by David Sacks, a former executive at Yammer and PayPal who joined Zenefits a year ago as chief operating officer.
Zenefits
Zenefits benefits-management software might be a busy entrepreneur's best friend -- but is it a benefits provider's worst nightmare?
Zenefits
With employers facing new Affordable Care Act reporting requirements in 2016, one human-resources tech company is automating the process.
Human Resources
The expansion puts the online human-resources startup squarely in competition with larger rival Zenefits.
Competition
Zenefits, an HR software startup valued at $4.5 billion, has found itself in the crosshairs of payroll giant ADP.
Funding
The San Francisco startup offers free HR software to small and medium-sized businesses, and makes money by collecting commissions from benefits providers.
Celebrities
The Academy Award-winning actor and musician has invested in tech startup Zenefits, an automated human resources company.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?