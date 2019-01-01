My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

zerodha

The Kamath Brothers on How They Used the Power of Zero to Become India's No 1 Stock Brokering Platform
Digital Cover

The Kamath Brothers on How They Used the Power of Zero to Become India's No 1 Stock Brokering Platform

Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath started Zerodha in 2010 as a discount-brokerage firm that aimed to make F&O trading easier. Today, Zerodha is on its way to becoming an NBFC and is India's biggest stock brokering platform
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
Technology in Stockbroking Industry will be about Delivering Ideas and Execution, Says Centrum Broking's CEO

Technology in Stockbroking Industry will be about Delivering Ideas and Execution, Says Centrum Broking's CEO

The domestic broking industry is disrupted by discount brokers like Zerodha, Upstox, etc
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Persistence Could Save your Business from Risks

Persistence Could Save your Business from Risks

Being the founder of a startup, one has to be aware of the mistakes they can afford to make and take calculated risks
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
How can Entrepreneurs Stay Motivated

How can Entrepreneurs Stay Motivated

For any company to scale, staying motivated is a key trait that a founder needs to have
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
New Way Of Investing

New Way Of Investing

Investment in financial instruments has historically remained at under 5% in India!
Nikhil Kamath | 2 min read

More From This Topic

How This Bangalore-based Startup Aims to Drive Paperless Business Processes
FinTech

How This Bangalore-based Startup Aims to Drive Paperless Business Processes

Digio scooped $400,000 in pre-series A funding led by Rainmatter Technologies last week
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Startup Trends 2016 : Steps Entrepreneurs Took To Tackle Tough Situations
startup trends

Startup Trends 2016 : Steps Entrepreneurs Took To Tackle Tough Situations

We see co-working spaces with a common knowledge base as the way forward as this drastically cuts down costs.
Nikhil Kamath | 3 min read
This Fintech Incubator Wants to Partner With Both Disruptors & Incumbents
FinTech

This Fintech Incubator Wants to Partner With Both Disruptors & Incumbents

The Indian fintech space could and should aspire to global leadership like the Indian IT or Pharma industry.
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
How Innovation In The Fintech Space Can Solve Basic Necessities Of Our Life
FinTech

How Innovation In The Fintech Space Can Solve Basic Necessities Of Our Life

Move from cash to online payments could bring significant amount of discipline and regulation across tiers and help clamp down on corruption
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read