My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Zillow

Buying a Rival: Zillow CEO Talks Trulia Deal, Integration and Layoffs
Acquisitions

Buying a Rival: Zillow CEO Talks Trulia Deal, Integration and Layoffs

Zillow has completed its $2.5 billion acquisition of online real estate rival Trulia.
Dan Primack | 4 min read
Zillow to Acquire Chief Competitor Trulia in $3.5 Billion Deal

Zillow to Acquire Chief Competitor Trulia in $3.5 Billion Deal

Following a six-week courtship, two mega real-estate listings websites are joining forces to create a colossal database of digital listings.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Obama Rallies Dream Team of Entrepreneurs at White House

Obama Rallies Dream Team of Entrepreneurs at White House

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and designer Tory Burch were among the handful of entrepreneurs who met with President Obama today as he looks to bolster entrepreneurship throughout the U.S. and abroad.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
The 10 Best Cities for Buying or Selling a Home

The 10 Best Cities for Buying or Selling a Home

According to real-estate firm Zillow, sellers on the West Coast have the upper hand, while out East, the equation is reversed.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
From Google to Warby Parker: The Origins Behind 10 of the Wackiest Company Names

From Google to Warby Parker: The Origins Behind 10 of the Wackiest Company Names

Business owners are increasingly throwing out the rulebook when it comes to playing the name game. Here are the anecdotes behind 10 of our favorites.
Geoff Weiss

More From This Topic

The 10 Hottest Housing Markets for 2014
Starting a Business

The 10 Hottest Housing Markets for 2014

Real-estate firm Zillow predicts the top 10 markets for growth and white-hot housing deals this year.
Laura Entis