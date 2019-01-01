Zinnov-Intel Gender Diversity Bechmark

Women Representation on Company Boards Increased From 5% In 2012 To 13% In 2018
Overall presence of women in corporate India has increased from 21 per cent five years ago to 30 per cent now, according to a study
Tahira Noor Khan | 3 min read