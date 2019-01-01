My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Zipcar

Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You.
Small Business Big Impact

Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You.

Get motivated by words from change-makers in business and philanthropy.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Rise of the Car-Sharing Apps Poses Threat to Auto Sector

Rise of the Car-Sharing Apps Poses Threat to Auto Sector

The humble smartphone could throw a wrench in the works of the car sector's post-crisis turnaround.
Reuters | 4 min read
The Sharing Economy is Misnamed But Deserves Celebration Anyway

The Sharing Economy is Misnamed But Deserves Celebration Anyway

Technology and the profit motive are creating more opportunity for entrepreneurs and better prices for consumers.
Andrew Geant | 5 min read
It's Like Hitchhiking in the Age of Uber: Sidecar Tests Shareable Rides

It's Like Hitchhiking in the Age of Uber: Sidecar Tests Shareable Rides

San Francisco-based ride-sharing company Sidecar is running a pilot program where users headed in the same direction can split a fare.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Zipcar Founder: Having a Social Mission as No.1 Is Not Enough to Make You a Success

Zipcar Founder: Having a Social Mission as No.1 Is Not Enough to Make You a Success

Robin Chase says that to make positive change on a large scale, social entrepreneurs need to make sure they are first and foremost catering to the needs of their customer.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Why Leaders Are Great Storytellers
Growth Strategies

Why Leaders Are Great Storytellers

Tap into the enduring power of storytelling to get your message across.
Denise Brosseau | 5 min read
Zipcar Founder: Entrepreneurs Have to Build a Collaborative Economy, or Else
Growth Strategies

Zipcar Founder: Entrepreneurs Have to Build a Collaborative Economy, or Else

Robin Chase says the environmental risks posed by climate change mean companies need to find ways to trade resources with one another.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Zipcar Timeline: From Business Idea to IPO to $500 Million Buyout
Starting a Business

Zipcar Timeline: From Business Idea to IPO to $500 Million Buyout

A timeline of the car-sharing service, from inception through public offering to buyout offer.
Brian Patrick Eha
Zipcar: Two Moms, a Business Idea and $68 in the Bank
Starting a Business

Zipcar: Two Moms, a Business Idea and $68 in the Bank

The story of the popular car-sharing service started by two moms in Massachusetts could be an inspiration for your new business.
Carol Tice | 5 min read