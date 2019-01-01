My Queue

Zirtual

Zirtual's 'Outsourced CFO' Says Business Model Was to Blame
Failure

Zirtual's 'Outsourced CFO' Says Business Model Was to Blame

Ryan Keating offers his take on the on-demand virtual assistant company's demise.
Dan Primack | 6 min read
Zirtual Is Coming Back, But in a Different Form

Zirtual Is Coming Back, But in a Different Form

The embattled virtual assistant service was bought by Startups.co, but it remains to be seen how much of the previous business model will stick.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
When Doing Right Turns Out to Be Very Wrong

When Doing Right Turns Out to Be Very Wrong

Zirtual, Gravity Payments and Zappos all have one thing in common: the danger of good intentions.
Ray Hennessey | 8 min read