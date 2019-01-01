My Queue

ZocDoc

Zocdoc Ditches $80 Logo for a Kinda Cute 'Z'
Zocdoc Ditches $80 Logo for a Kinda Cute 'Z'

Eight years after launching, the online healthcare marketplace unveils its first top-to-bottom rebrand.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
ZocDoc Wants to Be in Every State by Year's End

The New York City-based online doctor appointment booking service says it will be in 48 states by the end of the year.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
13 Big-Time Business Leaders Share the Best Advice They Ever Got

Some of the world's top thinkers share the advice that led them towards their success today.
Nina Zipkin
Entrepreneurs at ZocDoc Say They Can Solve a Major Obamacare Concern

The Affordable Care Act brings more patients into the healthcare system but does not increase the number of doctors. The only short-term solution is to be more efficient.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
ZocDoc Is Cyrus Massoumi's Vision of Delivering Better Health Care

Founder Cyrus Massoumi shares the story behind ZocDoc's humble origins and how to build a renowned company culture.
Dave Lerner