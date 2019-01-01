My Queue

Zomato

A Billionaire and his Battle for Food
Tech 25

A Billionaire and his Battle for Food

Entrepreneur peels the layers to understand the persona beyond Zomato. Here are some Deep thoughts on the Secret Sauce of the decade and how Deepinder Goyal built the giant with 5000 Zomans
Punita Sabharwal | 8 min read
Zomato's Farewell to UAE Biz

Zomato's Farewell to UAE Biz

Zomato's sale of its UAE operations to Naspers-backed Delivery Hero will bring some alterations in the Indian food-tech space
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Startup Saturday: Swiggy Acquires AI Startup and Shuttl Enters Food Delivery Space

Startup Saturday: Swiggy Acquires AI Startup and Shuttl Enters Food Delivery Space

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
Foodtech Startups Are Raising Funds, But What About Making Some Profits?

Foodtech Startups Are Raising Funds, But What About Making Some Profits?

Zomato recently raised $40 million from US investor Glade Brooke
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Indian Food Apps that Gained Popularity and Won Big Funding

Indian Food Apps that Gained Popularity and Won Big Funding

Food-tech in India has come a long way and some of the startups have earned reputation and funding that have amazed many
Madhurima Roy | 3 min read

Startup Saturday: New Beginnings for Binny Bansal & Zomato's Tamper-proof Plan
4 Things to Know

Startup Saturday: New Beginnings for Binny Bansal & Zomato's Tamper-proof Plan

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Niharika Singh | 1 min read
Zomato Is All Set to Fly Higher With Drones, But Is India Ready For It?
Drones

Zomato Is All Set to Fly Higher With Drones, But Is India Ready For It?

Drone deliveries in India haven't had the greatest of starts, with many technical and regulatory hurdles
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
How CEOs Prioritize and Focus on Growth and Innovation in Companies
Innovation

How CEOs Prioritize and Focus on Growth and Innovation in Companies

Technically perfect models rely completely on the drive of the CEO and his willingness to innovate and expand in the right direction
Sandeep Nair | 5 min read
EXCLUSIVE: India's Foodtech Unicorn Swiggy All Set to Test International Markets
Foodtech

EXCLUSIVE: India's Foodtech Unicorn Swiggy All Set to Test International Markets

The move only seems right for the company to also grow horizontally and compete with biggest rival Zomato internationally
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
The New Entry to India's Unicorn Club: Swiggy
News and Trends

The New Entry to India's Unicorn Club: Swiggy

The start-up has secured a funding of $210 million from existing investors Naspers and new investors DST Global.
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Zomato's Snazzy Copywriters & Jeff Bezos's Growing Wealth. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Zomato's Snazzy Copywriters & Jeff Bezos's Growing Wealth. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Why Global Expansion Should be the Next Step for Startups after Raising Funds
Global Expansion

Why Global Expansion Should be the Next Step for Startups after Raising Funds

The global expansion presents huge opportunities for startups to sell their products and services in a broader market.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Swiggy Tightens Its Belt to Take on Zomato
News and Trends

Swiggy Tightens Its Belt to Take on Zomato

Swiggy has gone on to raise USD 100 Million in Series F Funding
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
Why are so Many Hyper-local Startups Failing to Make a Mark in the Industry
Startups

Why are so Many Hyper-local Startups Failing to Make a Mark in the Industry

A major roadblock has been the segmentation of the market by the entry of bigger corporates with brick and mortar setups
Dr.Diwan Rahul Nanda | 3 min read
The Co-founder Dilemma: To Have or Not To?
Co-founders

The Co-founder Dilemma: To Have or Not To?

De-risking seems to be the primary objective of investors and not the economic impact per se
Dr. Pavan Soni | 5 min read