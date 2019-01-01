There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Zomato
Tech 25
Entrepreneur peels the layers to understand the persona beyond Zomato. Here are some Deep thoughts on the Secret Sauce of the decade and how Deepinder Goyal built the giant with 5000 Zomans
Zomato's sale of its UAE operations to Naspers-backed Delivery Hero will bring some alterations in the Indian food-tech space
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Zomato recently raised $40 million from US investor Glade Brooke
Food-tech in India has come a long way and some of the startups have earned reputation and funding that have amazed many
More From This Topic
Drones
Drone deliveries in India haven't had the greatest of starts, with many technical and regulatory hurdles
Innovation
Technically perfect models rely completely on the drive of the CEO and his willingness to innovate and expand in the right direction
Foodtech
The move only seems right for the company to also grow horizontally and compete with biggest rival Zomato internationally
News and Trends
The start-up has secured a funding of $210 million from existing investors Naspers and new investors DST Global.
Global Expansion
The global expansion presents huge opportunities for startups to sell their products and services in a broader market.
News and Trends
Swiggy has gone on to raise USD 100 Million in Series F Funding
Startups
A major roadblock has been the segmentation of the market by the entry of bigger corporates with brick and mortar setups
Co-founders
De-risking seems to be the primary objective of investors and not the economic impact per se
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?