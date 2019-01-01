My Queue

zoomcar

Here is Why ZoomCar is Betting High on Electric Vehicles
Mobility

Here is Why ZoomCar is Betting High on Electric Vehicles

The self-drive startup aims to enter the unicorn club in the next 12-18 months
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
How the Latest Venture Capital Investment could Broaden Electric Car Rentals PAN-India

How the Latest Venture Capital Investment could Broaden Electric Car Rentals PAN-India

As per Crunchbase, the total amount of funding raised by ZoomCar in India is $100.2 million
Rahul R | 3 min read
This Entrepreneur Dedicated his Entire Career to Sustainable Development

This Entrepreneur Dedicated his Entire Career to Sustainable Development

Zoomcar is India's first and largest self-drive rental player.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
How Zoomcar Cracked The Idea Of Self-Drive Car Rental Business In India

How Zoomcar Cracked The Idea Of Self-Drive Car Rental Business In India

In India, it's most critical to deliver an absolutely frictionless customer experience
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read