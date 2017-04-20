It's Lit! Cannabis Trends and the Pitfalls of 'Potrepreneurship.'

/

Entrepreneur sat with High NY's founder to discuss the latest shakes in the cannabis industry.

April 20, 2017 1 min read

In 2013, Josh Weinstein launched High NY. Four years and 2,000 members later, High NY has established itself as the largest cannabis community in New York.

Entrepreneur had the opportunity to catch up with Josh to discuss some of the emerging trends in the industry of cannabis consumption, as well as some of the potential hurdles that business owners may face.