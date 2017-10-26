Why Your Cannabis Business Is Failing, and How You Can Fix It

Ivy-league marketing expert Dasheeda Dawson shares nugs of wisdom in a fireside chat.

October 26, 2017 1 min read

When it comes to cannabis, most entrepreneurs have a major benefit -- it's an easy sale. If you grow it (then trim it, process it and market it) they will come.

With the ever-expanding cannabis industry comes the proliferation of vendors and subsequently, competition. This problem prompts the question, "What can I do to make my bud business stand out?"

Dasheeda Dawson, the president of cannabis marketing firm MJM Strategy, shares her best tips in the above video for how your company can sell some green and make some green.