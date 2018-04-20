News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Palantir's Data-Mining Software Was Used to Spy on JPMorgan Staff, and Company Terms Are Getting a Rewrite. 3 Things to Know Today.

Here's your explanation of today's biggest headlines, including a data-mining controversy, company terms and 4/20. Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read

"Terms and conditions" for companies everywhere might be translated into plain English as per the European Union's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which will go into effect in May. (For reference, PayPal's terms and conditions are currently longer than F. Scott Fitzgerald's book The Great Gatsby.) 

While we're on data: JPMorgan hired a security expert to keep an eye on bank staff, but there's controversy about whether or not he went too far -- using software by Palantir, Peter Thiel's data-mining company, to collect GPS locations, phone conversation transcripts and more.

Finally, it's 4/20, but marijuana marketers still aren't allowed to promote ads on platforms like Facebook and Twitter.  

