The FDA and The Big3 Say "Yes" to Cannabis. This is the Week in Weed!
- On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first marijuana based drug. New medicine Epidiolex is an orally administered CBD treatment intended to prevent seizures.
- Tuesday was a historic day in Oklahoma as voters approved for a medical marijuana program to be established. According to marijuana business daily, the industry could generate $100-$150m in annual sales.
- Retired nba players' knee’s rejoice as rapper, Ice Cube's Big3 basketball league has become the first US pro sports league to allow CBD use for pain management and recovery.
