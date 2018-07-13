News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: We Celebrate National Dab Day and Cynthia Nixon Raffles Off a Bong

Top stories from the marijuana industry.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Welcome to the Week in Weed. Here's what you need to know:

Cynthia Nixon Raffles off a Bong

On Sunday, New New York gubernatorial candidate, Cynthia Nixon announced that her campaign will be raffling off a bong signed by Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer from the comedy series Broad City. In a tweet Nixon said, "This may not be a serious contest, but legalizing weed is no joke.

7/10 Was National Dab Day

We've all heard of 420, but how about 710? July 100 was officially National Dab Day, in which people across the globe celebrated all types of cannabis oils. Wondering why it's 710? Try writing the numbers out and then reading them upside down!

New York Lawmakers Nudge Banks

Finally, top officials in New York state have unified to urge banks to support the cannabis industry. The New York Department of Financial Services went so far as to issue a new guidance document aimed at encouraging relationships between banks and cannabusinesses

Related: States Ask Congress to Allow Cannabis Access to Banks

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed last week's episode, check it out here: This Week in Weed: Pot in IPA, Green Saturday and Canna Tampons.

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Week in Weed: Pot in IPA, Green Saturday and Canna Tampons.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization