This Week in Weed: We Celebrate National Dab Day and Cynthia Nixon Raffles Off a Bong

Top stories from the marijuana industry.

July 13, 2018 2 min read

Welcome to the Week in Weed. Here's what you need to know:

Cynthia Nixon Raffles off a Bong

On Sunday, New New York gubernatorial candidate, Cynthia Nixon announced that her campaign will be raffling off a bong signed by Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer from the comedy series Broad City. In a tweet Nixon said, "This may not be a serious contest, but legalizing weed is no joke.

7/10 Was National Dab Day

We've all heard of 420, but how about 710? July 100 was officially National Dab Day, in which people across the globe celebrated all types of cannabis oils. Wondering why it's 710? Try writing the numbers out and then reading them upside down!

New York Lawmakers Nudge Banks

Finally, top officials in New York state have unified to urge banks to support the cannabis industry. The New York Department of Financial Services went so far as to issue a new guidance document aimed at encouraging relationships between banks and cannabusinesses

