This Week in Weed: Pot Grinder Grounds Plane and Cannabis-Enhanced Airbnb

A snapshot of marijuana news from around the globe.

July 20, 2018 2 min read

Green Entrepreneur's video recap of cannabis news you might have missed the week of July 16th, hosted by Conrad Martin.

Pot Grinder Shuts Down Argentine Airport

Travelers at the Astor Piazzolla airport in Mar del Plata, Argentina were evacuated on Tuesday after a grenade-shaped grinder was discovered in someone's luggage. Surprisingly, this isn't the first time this has happened, causing some airports to consider installing anonymous drop-off boxes that allow passengers to safely dispose of cannabis paraphernalia before entering the airport.

Call Your Stockbroker: Tilray Inc Becomes the First Canna IPO

Canadian company Tilray Inc, a cannabis producer and processor, became the first company to successfully file an IPO on the U.S Stock Market. The shares were priced at $17 per share, higher than expectations due to oversubscription.

Air Bud and Breakfast?

You can definitely sleep easy in this Air BnB. Following the Bud and Breakfast trend, California Native and AirBnB host, Erin Dean offers up to an ounce of homegrown ganja to her guests. The canna-treat doesn't come cheap. A cost per visit is $420 per night.

