The New 'This Is Your Brain On Cannabis' Ad Is Rad

A PSA that aims to take the stigma out of using legal marijuana.

July 20, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're old enough, you may remember the classic anti-drug PSA, "This is Your Brain On Drugs" from the 80s. The ad, sponsored by Drug-Free America, featured a man picking up and egg and saying, "This is your brain." He then points to a frying pan and says, "This is your brain." Cracking the egg into the pan and watching it fry, he concludes, "This is your brain on drugs."

Now, a cannabis-focused creative ad agency, Artisans on Fire, has done a clever parody of the concept to help fight the stigma against legal cannabis.

According to a press release, they "hope this video (made pro bono just like the original PSAs) would serve as a simple, direct, and effective approach to highlighting some of the more positive uses of cannabis, like heightened creativity, improved mood, etc."

Professional chef Todd Sugimoto participates to help raise awareness around the idea that cannabis is used safely by legal aged adults and business professionals at the top of their craft (like Chef Todd), as well.

