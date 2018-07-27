This Week in Weed: LA Banks on Pot, and the UK says 'OK' to Medical

/

July 27, 2018 2 min read

Green Entrepreneur's video recap of cannabis news you might have missed the week of July 23rd, hosted by Conrad Martin.

The NCIA Issues New Policy Guides

The National Cannabis Industry Association released 2 new white papers (no pun intended). The documents serve as guides for cannabis testing policy and communication guides for cannabis companies to follow when engaging with the public.

The City of Los Angeles May Vote on a Weed Bank

Voters in the city of Los Angeles will on opening a publicly owned bank. CannaCompanies have operated solely with the risk of using cash for transactions and a public bank could off the first secure solution of it's kind.

The UK Announces its Medical Marijuana Program

All sorts of leaves will be changing color this Fall in the UK. Savid Javid Home Secretary of the United Kingdom announced that they will be introducing a medical marijuana program this fall, but that it doesn't pave the way for adult recreational use.

