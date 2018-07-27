News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: LA Banks on Pot, and the UK says 'OK' to Medical

Keeping You Highly Informed
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Green Entrepreneur's video recap of cannabis news you might have missed the week of July 23rd, hosted by Conrad Martin. 

The NCIA Issues New Policy Guides

The National Cannabis Industry Association released 2 new white papers (no pun intended). The documents serve as guides for cannabis testing policy and communication guides for cannabis companies to follow when engaging with the public.

Related: Cannabis Legalization Isn't a Sure Thing

The City of Los Angeles May Vote on a Weed Bank

Voters in the city of Los Angeles will on opening a publicly owned bank. CannaCompanies have operated solely with the risk of using cash for transactions and a public bank could off the first secure solution of it's kind. 

The UK Announces its Medical Marijuana Program

All sorts of leaves will be changing color this Fall in the UK. Savid Javid Home Secretary of the United Kingdom announced that they will be introducing a medical marijuana program this fall, but that it doesn't pave the way for adult recreational use. 

Related: Oxford University Researchers to Explore the Benefits of Medical Marijuana

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed last week's episode, check it out here: National Dab Day and Cynthia Nixon Raffles Off a Bong

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

week in weed

This Week in Weed: South Korea Legalizes Medical Pot!

week in weed

This Week in Weed: Americans Vote on Cannabis!

week in weed

This Week in Weed: Mr. Wonderful Passes on Grass!

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization