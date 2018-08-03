News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: NYC Stops Prosecuting, and Ryan Reynolds is 'Stoned Alone'

Get Your Weekly Fix
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Green Entrepreneur's video recap of cannabis news you might have missed the week of July 30th, hosted by Conrad Martin. 

NYC Officially Ceases Prosecution of Marijuana Cases

On Tuesday, District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced that city will officially cease the prosecution of marijuana possession and use cases. In a tweet, Cyrus wrote “Our research has found virtually no public safety rationale for prosecuting these cases, and no justification for the underlying racial disparities”

Related: Racial Injustice and the Legal Marijuana Industry

Ryan Reynolds Remakes a Classic With a Stoner Twist

This is either going to be awesome or awful, but Ryan Reynolds and Fox are making a stoner remake of the holiday classic “Home Alone”. The aptly titled “Stoned Alone”.

Eaze CEO Predicts Amazon Will Sell Cannabis 

Jim Patterson, CEO of cannabis delivery company Eaze predicts that amazon, the Company that has everything from A to Z could Will inevitably have everything from A to Weed as federal regulations change. 

Related: Alexa, Order Me Some Gummy Edibles

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed last week's episode, check it out here: LA Banks on Pot, and the UK says 'OK' to Medical

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Week in Weed: LA Banks on Pot, and the UK says 'OK' to Medical

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization