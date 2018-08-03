This Week in Weed: NYC Stops Prosecuting, and Ryan Reynolds is 'Stoned Alone'

/

August 3, 2018 2 min read

Green Entrepreneur's video recap of cannabis news you might have missed the week of July 30th, hosted by Conrad Martin.

NYC Officially Ceases Prosecution of Marijuana Cases

On Tuesday, District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced that city will officially cease the prosecution of marijuana possession and use cases. In a tweet, Cyrus wrote “Our research has found virtually no public safety rationale for prosecuting these cases, and no justification for the underlying racial disparities”

Ryan Reynolds Remakes a Classic With a Stoner Twist

This is either going to be awesome or awful, but Ryan Reynolds and Fox are making a stoner remake of the holiday classic “Home Alone”. The aptly titled “Stoned Alone”.

Eaze CEO Predicts Amazon Will Sell Cannabis

Jim Patterson, CEO of cannabis delivery company Eaze predicts that amazon, the Company that has everything from A to Z could Will inevitably have everything from A to Weed as federal regulations change.

