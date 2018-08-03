News and Trends / Video

Jimmy Kimmel's Spoof Dr. Quinn Medicinal Marijuana Woman Is Hilarious

Our favorite frontier doctor has some new remedies in her bag. And it's not snake oil.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host announced that a bunch of reboots of classic TV shows are in the works. We already know about Will and Grace and the short-lived Roseanne remake. Also in the pipeline is a new Frazier and even a 21st-century Alf (what network executive approved that?).

But Kimmel delighted his audience my naming one new reboot that hasn't been in the headlines. Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman has been updated to Dr. Quinn, Medicinal Marijuana Woman, in which Jane Seymour offers frontiersmen and cowboys such offerings as High Noon, Calamity Mary Jane, and Cornbread Kush.

Related: Stephen Colbert Skewers Reefer-Mad Canadians in Hilarious Video

Kimmel is definitely onto something. We'd like to lobby Hollywood for a few other cannabis-friendly reboots, including One Dab at a Time, Hill Street Blunts, and 

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The New 'This Is Your Brain On Cannabis' Ad Is Rad

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization