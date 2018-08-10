News and Trends / week in weed

Video: This Week in Weed (August 6-10)

Cannabis breathalyzers show up in select cities, and Canadian dogs show up at the vet stoned out of their minds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
1 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed the week of August 6th, hosted by our very own Conrad Martin. 

Weed Breathalyzer Debuts

Stay alive -- don't smoke and drive. California-based Hound Labs announced that it will be releasing its marijuana detecting breathalyzer in select cities across the country. While the device detects recent cannabis use, it can't yet detect how much is in your system, which would be confusing anyway since there still aren't solid benchmarks for what constitutes impairment. 

Related: A California Company Believes It Has Invented a Viable Marijuana Breathalyzer

Pot Goes to the Dogs

Speaking of hounds. Veterinarians in the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador (we're not even joking) have reported regular cases of pups being brought in for marijuana toxicity. Apparently, they are "accidentally" consuming their owners' edibles. C'mon, dog. 

Related: 5 Things You Need to Know About Edibles

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed last week's episode, check it out here: NYC Stops Prosecuting, and Ryan Reynolds Is 'Stoned Alone'

This Week in Weed: NYC Stops Prosecuting, and Ryan Reynolds Is 'Stoned Alone'

