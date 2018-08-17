Video: This Week in Weed (August 13-17)

/

Lyft Offers Credits For Sober Drivers, and a Dispensary in Hot Water for Prices too Low?!

August 17, 2018 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed the week of August 13th, hosted by our very own Conrad Martin.

Lyft Offers Discounts to Sober Drivers

Lyft is teaming up with Massachusetts, as the Bay State comes closer to opening recreational dispensaries. In anticipation of a bump in high driving, the rideshare service is offering riders a $4.20 credit if they sign a pledge to not drive while zooted.

Facebook Stashes Weed Posts

Cannabis industry regulators and companies are accusing Facebook of shadowbanning weed related pages on the platform, making them invisible to users search. Aside from business losing contact with customers, regulators are expecting a negative impact on their ability to share news and events.

Pennsylvania's department of health has warned Medical dispensary Justice Grown Pennsylvania that it was breaking policy rules by selling flower at a promotional rate of $1 a gram for up to 2 grams. They don't want us to win!

