Video: This Week in Weed (August 20-24)

A Big Bank Cracks Down, The Gov Wants More Weed, and Where to Find the Cheapest Weed in the Country!

August 24, 2018 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed the week of August 20th, hosted by our very own Conrad Martin.

Wells Fargo Shuts Down A Florida Candidate

Wells Fargo closed the campaign account of Florida agricultural commissioner candidate, Nikki Fried this week. Fried openly received campaign contributions from medical marijuana lobbyists which violates the bank's policy.

The DEA Wants More Weed Grown

In a move that probably made Jeff Sessions pee himself a little, the DEA has upped its quota for the amount of cannabis that is grown in 2018. The originally proposed amount of 978 lbs has been upped to 2500. Both numbers pale to the 5400 lbs they're proposing for 2019.

Facebook Stashes Weed Posts

If you want to buy the cheapest weed in the country, head to Oregon! Last fall's outdoor harvest yielded such an oversupply that prices are as low as $398 a pound. Not all silver linings, as the low prices are leaving some growers to die on the Oregon Trail.

