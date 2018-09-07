News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed (September 3-7)

Companies partner for lab-grown THC, doctors warn against breastfeeding, and Oregon lowers medical limits.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our dope correspondent Conrad Martin.

Cannabis companies partner to produce lab-created THC

Weed stocks soared on Tuesday as Billion dollar Cannabis company Cronos Group, made a whopping $122 million dollar deal with US based GinkoBioworks. The intent of the partnership is to produce lab-created THC instead of extracting cannabinoids from the plant itself. 

Related: US Cannabis Businesses Look Northward

Doctors warn breastfeeding mothers not to toke up

The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued a warning to breastfeeding mothers to avoid cannabis. This comes off of the heals of a recent study that showed THC could be detected in breastmilk for up to 6 days after use.

Oregon lowers medical marijuana allowances 

Oregon recently released new regulations limiting medical purchase limits from a pound and a half to just an ounce. The move is an attempt to stave off thos abusing the system and selling the product on the black market.

Related: Legal Marijuana a 'Powerful Force' in Oregon Economy

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed last week's episode, check it out here: South Koreans can't get high, Denver issues a new license, and "budtenders" unionize

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Week in Weed (August 27-31)

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization