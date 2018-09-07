This Week in Weed (September 3-7)

/

Companies partner for lab-grown THC, doctors warn against breastfeeding, and Oregon lowers medical limits.

September 7, 2018

Cannabis companies partner to produce lab-created THC

Weed stocks soared on Tuesday as Billion dollar Cannabis company Cronos Group, made a whopping $122 million dollar deal with US based GinkoBioworks. The intent of the partnership is to produce lab-created THC instead of extracting cannabinoids from the plant itself.

Doctors warn breastfeeding mothers not to toke up

The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued a warning to breastfeeding mothers to avoid cannabis. This comes off of the heals of a recent study that showed THC could be detected in breastmilk for up to 6 days after use.

Oregon lowers medical marijuana allowances

Oregon recently released new regulations limiting medical purchase limits from a pound and a half to just an ounce. The move is an attempt to stave off thos abusing the system and selling the product on the black market.

