This Week in Weed: Elon Musk Smokes Pot!

Elon lights up, a big win in Connecticut, and a badass budtender.

September 14, 2018 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our dope correspondent Conrad Martin.

Elon Musk smokes weed

No Elon, it's not a cigar! In what honestly looked like his first time ever smoking, Elon Musk smoked a blunt during a live interview on The Joe Rogan Experience. After seeing the video, many viewers criticized Musk's smoking technique. I just wonder what strain it was...

Medical Marijuana patient in Connecticut get a big Federal Win

In Connecticut, a federal judge ruled in favor of Katelin Noffsinger - a medical patient, who was denied a job after testing positive for cannabis on a drug test. Noffsinger can now seek monetary damages in a jury trial. Good luck, Katelin!

Budtender beats bandits by brandishing Bong

(Points for the headline alliteration!) Four assailants attempted to rob the Recreational Cannabis Farmers Market in Ontario, Canada. What they didn't count on was employee Joshua Lewis-Brant who used a bong, like Aaron Judge in order to ward of the attackers

