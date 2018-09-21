News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: Coca Cola Considers Cannabis!

Coca-Cola considers entering Cannabis, the NYPD is still making arrests, and South Africa makes history
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our dope correspondent Conrad Martin.

Coca Cola Considers Cannabis

Coca Cola is the latest beverage company expressing interest in entering the cannabis industry. A spokesperson from the soda giant said that they're eyeing the growth of CBD as an ingredient. Pot stocks trended higher after the announcement. 

Related: Coca-Cola Is 'In Talks' to Make Marijuana-Infused Drinks

NYPD is still making Pot Arrests!

Two weeks ago New York City announced a major pull back on the amount of cannabis arrests and prosecutions. However, the NYPD is still arresting people who are smoking vape pens. THC oil possession is a Class A misdemeanor and punishable by up to a year in jail. Come on DiBlasio!

Related: New York Officials Urge Banks to Work With Marijuana Industry

South Africa becomes the first African Country to Legalize

Tuesday was "Dagga" day in South Africa. "Dah-Hah" which is the South African word for cannabis, was legalized on Tuesday for private possession, growth, and consumption. This makes South Africa the first country on the continent to legalize. 

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed last week's episode, check it out here: Elon Musk Smokes Pot!

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Week in Weed: Elon Musk Smokes Pot!

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization