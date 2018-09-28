News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: Canada 'Okays' Public Smoking!

Ontario loosens up consumption laws, a lobster pound is in hot water, and pro-pot political candidates.
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our dope correspondent Conrad Martin.

Canada Plans to Allow Public Smoking (where tobacco is allowed)

On Wednesday, Ontario's Progressive Conservative government announced the decision to allow the consumption of cannabis wherever tobacco smoking is allowed. 

Related: How Canada's Marijuana Legalization Changes the Game

A Maine lobster pound catches heat

Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound in Southwest Harbor, Maine was told to stop serving cannabis... to its lobsters. Owner and chef Charlotte Gill says cannabis eases the lobsters before they're cooked, but the state says it's illegal. 

Related: Maine Lawmakers -- and Voters -- Still Hope to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Get to know your "pot"-litical candidates!

Been getting bugged about registering to vote? Do you know who the pro-pot candidates are? In a green entrepreneur article by executive editor Jon Small, you can find a full list of all of your ganja friendly representatives. 

Related: Who Are the Pro-Pot Candidates on the Ballot?

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed last week's episode, check it out here: Coca Cola Considers Cannabis!

This Week in Weed: Canada 'Okays' Public Smoking!

