This Week in Weed: Canada 'Okays' Public Smoking!

Ontario loosens up consumption laws, a lobster pound is in hot water, and pro-pot political candidates.

September 28, 2018 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our dope correspondent Conrad Martin.

Canada Plans to Allow Public Smoking (where tobacco is allowed)

On Wednesday, Ontario's Progressive Conservative government announced the decision to allow the consumption of cannabis wherever tobacco smoking is allowed.

A Maine lobster pound catches heat

Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound in Southwest Harbor, Maine was told to stop serving cannabis... to its lobsters. Owner and chef Charlotte Gill says cannabis eases the lobsters before they're cooked, but the state says it's illegal.

Get to know your "pot"-litical candidates!

Been getting bugged about registering to vote? Do you know who the pro-pot candidates are? In a green entrepreneur article by executive editor Jon Small, you can find a full list of all of your ganja friendly representatives.

