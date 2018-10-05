News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: LAX Allowing Carry-On Cannabis :)

Los Angeles International let's you pack your stash, PepsiCo passes on cannabis, and a cheerleader bribes classmates with edibles.
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent Conrad Martin.

Los Angeles International Airport is lets you carry-on chronic

If you're currently watching this while on vacay in Cali: pack your stash. The Los Angeles Airport Police department is allowing travelers over the age of 21 to bring up to an ounce of bud and 8 grams of concentrate through security via carry-on. Smoking in the airport is still not allowed, however, and travelers are subject to cannabis laws where ever they land. 

DISCLAIMER: Planes are still subject to federal law, which means you could still face fines for carrying

Related: Here Are Some of the Weirdest Things Confiscated at the Airport

PepsiCo gives a hard pass on cannabis (for now)

Going in the opposite direction of most beverage companies - PepsiCo has announced that is IS NOT interested in venturing into the cannabis-infused beverage market. Amidst the speculation, https://cannabisdaily.today/cannabis-sector-down/pot stocks took a tumble

Related: Which Big Consumer Product Companies Really Are Entering the Cannabis Industry?

A cheerleader launches a questionable, but tasty, campaign strategy

In what feels like Bring It On meets Election meets SmileyFace -  a cheerleader at Hartford High School in Hartford, Michigan is being accused of trying to bribe fellow students with weed brownies. The cheerleader's aim was to secure the homecoming queen election, but according to Hartford police she may be facing felony charges. Yikes! 

Related: Who Are the Pro-Pot Candidates on the Ballot?

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed last week's episode, check it out here: Canada 'Okays' Public Smoking

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Week in Weed: LAX Allowing Carry-On Cannabis :)

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization