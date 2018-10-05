This Week in Weed: LAX Allowing Carry-On Cannabis :)

/

Los Angeles International let's you pack your stash, PepsiCo passes on cannabis, and a cheerleader bribes classmates with edibles.

October 5, 2018 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent Conrad Martin.

Los Angeles International Airport is lets you carry-on chronic

If you're currently watching this while on vacay in Cali: pack your stash. The Los Angeles Airport Police department is allowing travelers over the age of 21 to bring up to an ounce of bud and 8 grams of concentrate through security via carry-on. Smoking in the airport is still not allowed, however, and travelers are subject to cannabis laws where ever they land.

DISCLAIMER: Planes are still subject to federal law, which means you could still face fines for carrying

PepsiCo gives a hard pass on cannabis (for now)

Going in the opposite direction of most beverage companies - PepsiCo has announced that is IS NOT interested in venturing into the cannabis-infused beverage market. Amidst the speculation, https://cannabisdaily.today/cannabis-sector-down/pot stocks took a tumble.

A cheerleader launches a questionable, but tasty, campaign strategy

In what feels like Bring It On meets Election meets SmileyFace - a cheerleader at Hartford High School in Hartford, Michigan is being accused of trying to bribe fellow students with weed brownies. The cheerleader's aim was to secure the homecoming queen election, but according to Hartford police she may be facing felony charges. Yikes!

