News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: Cali Cannabis Cup Cancelled!

High Times postpones it's annual fest, Walmart may see green and blue, and Canada is getting Lyfted
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent Conrad Martin.

High Times Postpones the Sacramento Cannabis Cup

If you were planning on attending the Cannabis Cup in Sacramento at the end of the month, get ready for that refund, because it's been officially postponed until 2019. In a tweet, Hight Times stated that they wanted more time to come up with a predictable long term compliance process for future events

Related: California's 'Pot Desert' Problem

Walmart considers cannabis

A spokesperson for Walmart's Canadian division expressed that they've done some "preliminary fact finding" into the cannabis market, but don't currently plan to carry any cannabis products. An expansion would make Walmart the first large retailer to enter the space. 

Related: Walmart Just Said It's Exploring Selling Cannabis Products

Lyft offers a discount to 'lifted' Canadians

Ride share company Lyft announced that it will be offering Canadian riders a $10.17 discount. The promotion will run on October 17th, when Canada's federal government is set to legalize recreational adult use.

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed last week's episode, check it out here: LAX Allowing Carry-On Cannabis :)

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Week in Weed: Cali Cannabis Cup Cancelled!

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization