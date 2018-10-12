This Week in Weed: Cali Cannabis Cup Cancelled!

/

High Times postpones it's annual fest, Walmart may see green and blue, and Canada is getting Lyfted

October 12, 2018 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent Conrad Martin.

High Times Postpones the Sacramento Cannabis Cup

If you were planning on attending the Cannabis Cup in Sacramento at the end of the month, get ready for that refund, because it's been officially postponed until 2019. In a tweet, Hight Times stated that they wanted more time to come up with a predictable long term compliance process for future events

Walmart considers cannabis

A spokesperson for Walmart's Canadian division expressed that they've done some "preliminary fact finding" into the cannabis market, but don't currently plan to carry any cannabis products. An expansion would make Walmart the first large retailer to enter the space.

Lyft offers a discount to 'lifted' Canadians

Ride share company Lyft announced that it will be offering Canadian riders a $10.17 discount. The promotion will run on October 17th, when Canada's federal government is set to legalize recreational adult use.

