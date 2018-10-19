How 7 Brothers Became Pioneers in Hemp-Based CBD

/

Jessica Abo sits down with the co-founders of Charlotte's Web, a global social enterprise, which recently completed its IPO.

October 19, 2018 1 min read

Jesse and J Austin Stanley are two of the seven co-founders of Charlotte's Web, a global social enterprise company dedicated to creating botanical wellness solutions. Charlotte's Web's hemp-based Cannabidiol (CBD) extracts started with a little girl named Charlotte and has reached millions of people through its full-spectrum, non-intoxicating cannabis solutions. Widely known for developing proprietary hemp genetics with high CBD, Charlotte's Web products include full-spectrum oils, capsules, balms, lotions and a pet line. The company sells its products online and in more than 3,000 retail locations across the U.S. Jesse and J Austin sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss their company's growth and their advice for entrepreneurs.

