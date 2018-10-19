News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: Canada Legalizes Cannabis!

Canada legalizes Cannabis -- then it almost sells out of it.
Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent Conrad Martin.

Canada Federally Legalizes Recreational Marijuana

Wednesday was a historic day as Canada federally legalized marijuana for recreational use. Across the country, adults of legal age can hit up legal dispensaries and websites to purchase up to 30 grams of chronic for personal consumption. 

Canadian Dispenaries Runs Out of Cannabis

What's the general take on legalization up North? Overwhelming! A number of Canadian stores have already depleted their stocks under the high demand. Even many of the online stores sold out, which is probably triggering if you've ever tried to get a pair of Yeezy's. 

America Wants You(r) Opinion On Cannabis Classification

Finally, we'll bring you back stateside as the US Food and Drug Administration announced that it is accepting public comment on how cannabis should be classified under international drug treaties. It's currently a Schedule 1 substance which is the most restrictive. 

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

