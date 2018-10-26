This Week in Weed: Mr. Wonderful Passes on Grass!

/

Kevin O'Leary 'can't' with cannabis, Mexico goes to Canada for weed, and a statistic that you could have predicted...

October 26, 2018 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent Conrad Martin.

Mr. Wonderful won't invest in Cannabis

Thinking about taking your canna business to shark tank? In an interview with Yahoo finance shark tank, investor Kevin O Leary said he'd never invest in cannabis unless it was legal in the US. He stated, "When you invest in a Schedule I narcotic, you are at risk to breach the RICO statutes of aiding and abetting the transfer of a Schedule I narcotic across state lines.”

Mexican officials head to Canada to talk Cannabis

The office of newly elected Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is set to meet with Canadian officials to discuss Cannabis legalization. Lopez Obrador who won the the election in a landslide has expressed interest in legalizing all drugs in Mexico.

You might have assumed this, but...

According to the latest Gallup poll - 66% of Americans are in support of legalizing marijuana. Duhhh. For some perspective, in 1969 the support was at just 12% - Yikes.

