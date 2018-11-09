This Week in Weed: Americans Vote on Cannabis!

/

Americans make big weed decisions in midterm elections, Jeff Sessions is out and cannabis stocks rise, and can cartels keep up?

November 9, 2018 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent Conrad Martin.

Americans Vote on Cannabis During Midterm Elections

Were you one of the 36 million people successfully shamed and guilted into voting in Tuesday's midterm elections? If so, you may have contributed to legalization depending on where you live. Voters in Michigan, Missouri, and Utah chose to legalize in all three states.

Jeff Sessions: OUT. Weed Stocks: UP!

Longtime cannabis prohibitionist and former attorney general, Jeff Sessions resigned on Wednesday. The "hemp hater's" resignation had positive ripple effects -- after the news broke, cannabis stocks including Tilray jumped 30%.

Legalization Applies Pressure to Mexican Cartels

Cannabis legalization in the states is having an impact on Mexican cartels. As states allow citizens to consume cannabis it digs into cartel market share. While cannabis trafficking has gone down, other drugs and opiod trafficking has increased.

