News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: Americans Vote on Cannabis!

Americans make big weed decisions in midterm elections, Jeff Sessions is out and cannabis stocks rise, and can cartels keep up?
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent Conrad Martin.

Americans Vote on Cannabis During Midterm Elections

Were you one of the 36 million people successfully shamed and guilted into voting in Tuesday's midterm elections? If so, you may have contributed to legalization depending on where you live. Voters in Michigan, Missouri, and Utah chose to legalize in all three states.

Related: Marijuana Wins Big in the Midterm Elections

Jeff Sessions: OUT. Weed Stocks: UP!

Longtime cannabis prohibitionist and former attorney general, Jeff Sessions resigned on Wednesday. The "hemp hater's" resignation had positive ripple effects -- after the news broke, cannabis stocks including Tilray jumped 30%.

Related: AG Jeff Sessions Was (Basically) Fired

Legalization Applies Pressure to Mexican Cartels

Cannabis legalization in the states is having an impact on Mexican cartels. As states allow citizens to consume cannabis it digs into cartel market share. While cannabis trafficking has gone down, other drugs and opiod trafficking has increased. 

Related: Study Suggests Legal Pot Would Make Border Safer Than a Massive Wall

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed last week's episode, check it out here: You Can Get High At This Airport!

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

week in weed

This Week in Weed: Mr. Wonderful Passes on Grass!

week in weed

This Week in Weed: O, Cannabis!

week in weed

This Week in Weed: LAX Allowing Carry-On Cannabis :)

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization