This Week in Weed: South Korea Legalizes Medical Pot!

South Korea 'goes green', Massachusetts spends on weed, and Vegas projects cannabis lounges!

November 30, 2018 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent Conrad Martin.

South Korea becomes the First East Asian Country to Legalize

South Korea's National assembly approved an amendment to the country's Narcotics Control Act - allowing medical cannabis oil to be imported and sold. The move makes South Korea the first east asian country to legalize cannabis. Import and sale could begin in the first half of 2019

Massachussetts stoners spend $2M during first week of rec sales

During the first week of legalized recreational cannabis sales in Massachusetts, consumers spent $2 million dollars on cannabis and cannabis products. Two dispensaries reported revenues of $480k on black friday alone. And I thought I spent too much money on bud.

Las Vegas may open pot lounges in 2019

Nevada state legislator, Tick Segerblom, is pushing to open up pot lounges in Las Vegas. Not that I would ever ask why, but Segerblom's goal in opening the lounges is to get cannabis out of Vegas hotels, casinos, and streets.

