This Week in Weed: Marlboro Ready to Buy Marijuana?!

Michigan ends prohibition, big tobacco eyes the bud game, and counterfeit carts hit the black market.
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent Conrad Martin.

Michigan Legalizes Adult Recreational Use

On Thursday, Michigan became the 10th state to legalize cannabis for recreational adult use. You can't buy weed at dispensaries yet, since State regulators are still drafting guidelines around cannabis sales, but you can smoke privately without getting busted.

Altria Group in talke to acquire Cronos

The world's largest tobacco manufacturer and owner of the Marlboro brand, Altria Group (formerly Phillip-Morris), is poising itself to acquire Cronos Group - one of Canada's top weed producers. While it's being made clear that no agreements have been made between the two firms, negotiations are still in progress. 

Counterfeit cannabis cartridges entering black markets

Lastly, if you're still buying carts from your black market weed man, beware! A lot of your favorite vape brands including brass knuckles, king pen, bloom, heavy hitters (I could go on) have fallen victim to counterfeit vendors. While vendors are taking measures to authenticate their products, the best advice is buy from licensed retailers. 

