News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: New York Goes Green!

New York politicians make a big move, a new study may debunk an old myth, and it's not love in the air that some Californians are complaining about.
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent Conrad Martin.

New York may be next to legalize!

In a speech outlining his 2019 agenda, New York governor, Andrew Cuomo endorsed recreational cannabis legalization for the empire state. In a rare instance where these two agree, New York City mayor, Bill De Blasio cosigned the endorsement calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to get a historic issue right".

Related: New York Officials Urge Banks to Work With Marijuana Industry

CBD may not actually be good for Glaucoma

Is your grandmother still smoking weed for her "Glaucoma"? Might want to tell Gramz to chill. Researchers at Indiana University published a study in the Journal of Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science showing that CBD actually increases pressure in the eye and could do more destruction than good. 

Related: 5 Things You Should Know About CBD

Californians complain about cannabis smells in the air

Do you love the smell of weed? Not some Californians. Residents in many counties have filed complaints about the "dead skunk" odor emanating from local marijuana farms. I feel like I wouldn't complain but one resident says "Just because you like bacon doesn’t mean you want to live next to a pig farm.” 

Related: In Michigan, It's Beginning to Smell A Lot Like Cannabis

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed the last episode, check it out here: https://www.greenentrepreneur.com/article/324181

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

week in weed

This Week in Weed: Marlboro Ready to Buy Marijuana?!

week in weed

This Week in Weed: South Korea Legalizes Medical Pot!

week in weed

This Week in Weed: You Can Get High At This Airport!

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization