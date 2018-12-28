News and Trends

Cannabis Legalization on the Rise, CBD gets Federal Approval, and We're the Plug!

Here are three biggest cannabis stories of the year.
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
1 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the three biggest news trends hosted by yours truly, Conrad Martin.

The word is out: Weed is in!

Legalization was a big ticket in 2018, and will probably be again in 2019. Domestically, California, Massachusetts, Vermont, Missouri, Utah, and Michigan all legalized medical and/or recreational adult use. Internationally, Canada was the big story as they federally legalized cannabis across the entire country. 

Related: New York Goes Green

CBD. Is. Everywhere...

CBD was all the buzz this year. People flocked to products containing the cannabinoid and companies started putting it in everything. But the biggest news in CBD was the FDA approval of epidiolex - a cbd medication aimed at preventing seizures. 

Related: 5 Things You Should Know About CBD

We're the source!

Last but - definitely not least - 2018 marked the launch of greenentrepreneur.com -  Entrepreneur magazine and dot com's latest platform and resource for all things cannabis. Want to keep up with all of next years cannabis trends? Make sure to stay tuned to greenentrepreneur.com and look out for the week in weed and some fun new content!

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Coca-Cola Is 'In Talks' to Make Marijuana-Infused Drinks

News and Trends

Heir to Anheuser-Busch Launches New Kind of Bud

News and Trends

Education and Employment Is High in Cannabis-Friendly States

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization