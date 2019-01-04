This Week in Weed: The Dallas Cannabis Club??

/

Big tobacco vapes, weed may being taxed too little, and Michigan businesses use a cannabis hack out of the movies.

January 4, 2019 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent Conrad Martin.

Big Tobacco Looking to Vape

A few weeks ago, Altria announced a huge investment with Canadian Canna producer - Cronos group. Now the company is taking a 35% stake in vape company Juul. With this latest investment Altria's valuation shoots to $38 billion dollars.

Study: Weed taxes should be Higher!

Economics professors at UCLA and Yale have issued a research paper in the pursuit of the perfect cannabis tax. Taxes too low would cost states revenue. Too high would drive consumers to the black market. The study concluded that states could raise taxes up to as much as 50% without affecting revenues.

Michigan businesses find a grey area to sell green

In a hack straight out of the Dallas buyer's club, Michigan businesses are selling simple items at high prices and including a "free" gift of cannabis with each purchase. The companies are utilizing a legal loophole that allows people to deliver cannabis as a gift as long as they aren't paid for it.

