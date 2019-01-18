This Week in Weed: Cannabis Battles Alcohol & Tobacco!

/

Massachusetts cops crack down, Boston issues its first recreational permit, and buds cut into suds.

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

Massachusetts police can arrest based on observation alone

If you're in Massachusetts, beware. Not that you should be driving under the influence anyway, but the Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled that police officers can arrest for simply observing signs of intoxication.

Boston issues its first recreational permit

Speaking of Massachusetts, Boston has issued it's first recreational use sales permit to Ascend Massachusetts. The subsidiary of Ascend Wellness will be located in downtown Boston and is expected to open by the end of 2019.

Cannabis may swipe millions from tobacco and alcohol

In a report from Canadian investment bank AltaCorp, Cannabis sales will have an adverse impact on tobacco and alcohol sales to the tune of $55 million. The report asserts that getting into cannabis business is a necessity to prevent loss of market share.

