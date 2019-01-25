News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: There's No Cannabis in Football!

No weed ads during the big game, interesting findings out of Michigan, and High Times goes global. It's the week in Weed!
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

CBS says no to cannabis ad during Super Bowl

Are you ready for some football? Apparently football isn't ready for cannabis. CBS has rejected a proposed super bowl ad from cannabis company Acreage Holdings. The ad was intended to outline the medical benefits of cannabis and featured a veteran with combat injuries and a child with seizures. 

Related: Here's the Medical Cannabis Super Bowl Ad CBS Refused to Run

University of Michigan has interesting survey results

In a survey conducted by the University of Michigan, 44% of medical marijuana users have ceased or significantly reduced the usage of their prescription medication. The survey also revealed that 78% of cannabis users consume marijuana to treat a medical illness. 

Related: From Fighting Terrorists in Syria to Delivering Sativa in Michigan

High Times acquires a European cannabis fest!

In acquisition news, High Times Holding Corp. Yep - that high times -  spent seven million dollars to purchase the Spannabis Festival - the largest cannabis festival in the European Union. With the move, High Times is looking to expand its reach and gain international exposure. 

Related: Cali Cannabis Cup Cancelled!

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed the last episode, check it out here: Cannabis Battles Alcohol & Tobacco!

