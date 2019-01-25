This Week in Weed: There's No Cannabis in Football!

/

No weed ads during the big game, interesting findings out of Michigan, and High Times goes global. It's the week in Weed!

January 25, 2019 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

CBS says no to cannabis ad during Super Bowl

Are you ready for some football? Apparently football isn't ready for cannabis. CBS has rejected a proposed super bowl ad from cannabis company Acreage Holdings. The ad was intended to outline the medical benefits of cannabis and featured a veteran with combat injuries and a child with seizures.

University of Michigan has interesting survey results

In a survey conducted by the University of Michigan, 44% of medical marijuana users have ceased or significantly reduced the usage of their prescription medication. The survey also revealed that 78% of cannabis users consume marijuana to treat a medical illness.

High Times acquires a European cannabis fest!

In acquisition news, High Times Holding Corp. Yep - that high times - spent seven million dollars to purchase the Spannabis Festival - the largest cannabis festival in the European Union. With the move, High Times is looking to expand its reach and gain international exposure.

