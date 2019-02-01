This Week in Weed: What's In Your Vape Cart?

/

Oregon wants to export, LA cracks down, and what did they find in your vape?!

February 1, 2019 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

California testing labs find lead in vape cartridges

As part of new state regulations put in place at the top of 2019, recent lab testing in California has found lead to be present in a number of vaporizer cartridges. Experts claim that while the oil doesn't have lead in it, the building materials of the carts themselves could pose a danger.

Related: California Has a Serious Compliance Problem

Los Angeles will crack down on those leasing to illegal canna-businesses

Are you a landlord in LA renting out to a cannabis business? You'll wanna make sure that paperwork is in order. The LA city council will soon decide on penalties to property owners leasing to unlicensed businesses. Those in violation could see fines of up to $20,000 a day and utility shut offs.

Related: The Cali Cannabis Industry Is Sort of a Mess

Oregon wants to distribute its excess!

In Oregon, they have a ton of weed! The sunset state is boasting a one million pound surplus, and has so much that lawmakers want to make it legal to be sold to other states that have legalized.

Related: Oregon Marijuana Sales Soared 29 Percent in 2018

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out the newly launched GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed the last episode, check it out here: There's No Cannabis in Football!