This Week in Weed: High End Hemp!

Barney's is Bud and Bougie, California claps back, and an industry Giant "stubs its pinky toe"

February 15, 2019 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

Barney's dips its toe into the 'Lux' cannabis market

Luxury retailer, Barney's has plans to open up a high-end cannabis shop inside of its Beverly Hills location. Aptly named - The High End, the installation, will offer highly-curated and priced cannabis paraphernalia and is scheduled to open in March

California's Gov declares war against illegal farms

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he'll be dispatching the National Guard to target and eliminate illegal marijuana grows in the state. Newsom cited the dangers of illegal grows including cartels, destruction of forest land, and increased fire hazards.

A cannabis retail giant sees hard times

Med Men has been asked to relinquish its New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association membership amongst allegations against the CEO. This would be the latest mishap as the firm is facing lawsuits and potential closure of their West Hollywood Flagship.

