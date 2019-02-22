News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: Bodegas Want Bud!

Bodegas want weed (legally), Michigan ups the curriculum, and cannabeauty is so Fetch right now. It's the week in weed.
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

NYC corner stores want a piece of the 'pot pie'

Cannabis is on the way to becoming legal in NYC and bodegas want to be able to sell and distribute cannabis when it does. While some experts note the increased risk of robbery and sale to minors, advocates say the move would prevent big businesses from monopolizing. Imagine a world where you can get a chopped cheese and an eighth - all in one stop! 

Related: Mayor de Blasio's Vision for Legal Cannabis in New York City

The University of Michigan offers a serious cannabis class

If you're interested in a serious cannabis education, head to the University of Michigan. U of M's PharmSci 420 course aims to educate students on the biology, chemistry, pharmacology, toxicology, epidemiology and pharmacokinetics of cannabis. No sleeping in that class

Related: A University in Michigan Is Offering a Bachelor Degree for Marijuana Entrepreneurs

Bud and beauty aim to make it big

And who says that bud isn't beautiful? Big beauty and makeup brands are throwing their hats in the ring as companies like Sephora and Neimann Marcus begin retailing CBD infused products. Analysts say the trend could drive the CBD market from a 50 billion dollar industry to a 100 billion dollar outlook. 

Related: Take the Chemical-free Route With These Natural Skincare Brands

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed the last episode, check it out here: High End Hemp!

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

week in weed

This Week in Weed: New York City Cracks Down!

week in weed

This Week in Weed: What's In Your Vape Cart?

week in weed

This Week in Weed: Cannabis Battles Alcohol & Tobacco!

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization