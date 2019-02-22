This Week in Weed: Bodegas Want Bud!

/

Bodegas want weed (legally), Michigan ups the curriculum, and cannabeauty is so Fetch right now. It's the week in weed.

February 22, 2019 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

NYC corner stores want a piece of the 'pot pie'

Cannabis is on the way to becoming legal in NYC and bodegas want to be able to sell and distribute cannabis when it does. While some experts note the increased risk of robbery and sale to minors, advocates say the move would prevent big businesses from monopolizing. Imagine a world where you can get a chopped cheese and an eighth - all in one stop!

The University of Michigan offers a serious cannabis class

If you're interested in a serious cannabis education, head to the University of Michigan. U of M's PharmSci 420 course aims to educate students on the biology, chemistry, pharmacology, toxicology, epidemiology and pharmacokinetics of cannabis. No sleeping in that class

Bud and beauty aim to make it big

And who says that bud isn't beautiful? Big beauty and makeup brands are throwing their hats in the ring as companies like Sephora and Neimann Marcus begin retailing CBD infused products. Analysts say the trend could drive the CBD market from a 50 billion dollar industry to a 100 billion dollar outlook.

