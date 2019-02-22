Simple Ways to Educate Yourself When Purchasing CBD Products

/

The CEO and Founder of Sera Labs shares what to look for when purchasing a CBD product.

February 22, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After losing two siblings in their twenties to sudden cardiac death, Nancy Duitch and her mother wanted to raise awareness, education and resources to help fight sudden death in children and young adults. In 1995, they founded the Cardiac & Arrhythmia Research & Education Foundation (C.A.R.E.). With more than 30 years of experience working as an entrepreneur as a passion for helping people, Duitch launched Sera Labs in July 2018. The female-run CBD company is based in Los Angeles and focuses on health and wellness, pain management, beauty and pets. To date, the company has generated more than two million dollars in online sales. This month, Sera Labs announced the Canadian based, Cannabis private equity fund, ToroVerde, Inc. has invested five million dollars in the company.

