Entrepreneurs / CBD

Simple Ways to Educate Yourself When Purchasing CBD Products

The CEO and Founder of Sera Labs shares what to look for when purchasing a CBD product.
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After losing two siblings in their twenties to sudden cardiac death, Nancy Duitch and her mother wanted to raise awareness, education and resources to help fight sudden death in children and young adults. In 1995, they founded the Cardiac & Arrhythmia Research & Education Foundation (C.A.R.E.). With more than 30 years of experience working as an entrepreneur as a passion for helping people, Duitch launched Sera Labs in July 2018. The female-run CBD company is based in Los Angeles and focuses on health and wellness, pain management, beauty and pets. To date, the company has generated more than two million dollars in online sales. This month, Sera Labs announced the Canadian based, Cannabis private equity fund, ToroVerde, Inc. has invested five million dollars in the company. 

Related: 3 Strategies for Charging What You're Worth Without Selling Your Soul

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

CBD

How to Finesse FDA Regulations and Successfully Market Your CBD Business

CBD

9 Money-Saving Tips for Starting Your Own CBD Company

CBD

5 Keys to Choosing the Best CBD Distributor

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization