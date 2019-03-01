This Week in Weed: California May Experience a Drought!
Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.
Cannabis got a boost on Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day was just two weeks ago and the data is in! Cannabis sales software firm, Flowhub, released stats indicating that cannabis sales jumped by 7% on the day of love. Kinda gives new context to giving the gift of "flowers" and "Candy"!
Related: Gift Ideas for Your High Tech Valentine
The Department of Defense isn't invested...
If you're a government employee working for the defense department, now may be a good time to cash in your cannabis stocks. The DoD has determined that owning pot stocks is considered involvement in drug-related activities. Ownership could cause the removal and prevention of certain security clearances.
Related: What Is Schedule I and Why Is Marijuana on the List, Anyway?
California may be in for a (weed) drought
California may need to brace for a legal weed shortage. Thousands of weed farms are operating on temporary licenses issued by the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the agency is having a hard time generating permanent licenses. Experts fear that consumers will be forced back to the black market to satisfy demand.
Related: California's Pot Desert Problem
Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out GreenEntrepreneur.com
If you missed the last episode, check it out here: Bodegas Want Bud!