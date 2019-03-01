News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: California May Experience a Drought!

Love isn't all that in the air, the feddy gov isn't with it, and California may be in for another drought. It's the week in weed.
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

Cannabis got a boost on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day was just two weeks ago and the data is in! Cannabis sales software firm, Flowhub, released stats indicating that cannabis sales jumped by 7% on the day of love. Kinda gives new context to giving the gift of "flowers" and "Candy"!

Related: Gift Ideas for Your High Tech Valentine

The Department of Defense isn't invested...

If you're a government employee working for the defense department, now may be a good time to cash in your cannabis stocks. The DoD has determined that owning pot stocks is considered involvement in drug-related activities. Ownership could cause the removal and prevention of certain security clearances.

Related: What Is Schedule I and Why Is Marijuana on the List, Anyway?

California may be in for a (weed) drought

California may need to brace for a legal weed shortage. Thousands of weed farms are operating on temporary licenses issued by the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the agency is having a hard time generating permanent licenses. Experts fear that consumers will be forced back to the black market to satisfy demand.

Related: California's Pot Desert Problem

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed the last episode, check it out here: Bodegas Want Bud!

